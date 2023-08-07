Play Brightcove video

Liz Saville Roberts spoke to ITV Cymru Wales on the Maes

The use of Welsh language at the Eisteddfod has been defended by a senior Plaid Cymru MP.

It follows the decision by Welsh rapper, Sage Todz, that he would not perform at this year's Eisteddfod because his songs includes "too much English".

Liz Saville Roberts, the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said it is the only week that the Welsh language is safeguarded.

The event is currently underway in Boduan near Pwllheli.

There had been calls for Eisteddfod organisers to rethink its Welsh language policy following the row with rapper, Mr Todz.

Welsh is the official language of the Eisteddfod and, as part of its general rules and language policy, it is noted that "all creative works and competitions must be in Welsh except where noted otherwise for a particular competition."

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Saville Roberts explained that as a Welsh learner herself, she is "very aware of the relationship between Welsh and English languages" and how both languages are used.

Ms Saville Roberts told ITV News that it is the only week in the year where the Welsh language is given a "safe space". Credit: PA Images

"If this is the only week in the year where we actually say this is where Welsh is used for cultural purposes, then if we don't do that, we're not recognising the fact that English otherwise overrides the use of Welsh." She continued.

"We always default into English. That's why the language rule is so important.

"But what I do think also should be done with the Eisteddfod is we should be explaining why it's important.

"Otherwise it might look as though it's closing people out and it isn't. It's to give Welsh that safe space."

Ms Saville Roberts added: "The second is to really invite people in and to me everybody that has got even a handful of words in Welsh, you're on the way to being a Welsh speaker.

"There is no perfect Welsh speaker."

