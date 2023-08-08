A body has been found in the search for a 26-year-old man who went missing in north Wales.

The man, who has been identified only as Daniel, was last seen in the Eryri (Snowdonia) area on Sunday, 6 August.

Police confirmed they found a body of a man last night in the Carneddau area.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Officers and the Mountain Rescue Team colleagues searching for missing walker Daniel have sadly discovered the body of a man on Monday in the Carneddau area.

"Formal identification is yet to take place; however, Daniel’s family have been informed and are being kept up to date whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches."