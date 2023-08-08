The body of a man found in the Carneddau area on Monday has been formally identified as Daniel Adams.

Mr Adams, 26, was reported missing after he failed to return from a hike in Eryri.

Inspector Mike Andrews from North Wales said: “Our deepest condolences remain with Daniel’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches.”

Mr Adams' family has been informed.

The force said it is continuing to work with the coroner.

