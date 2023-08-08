A pensioner has been told to pull down her mobility shed after building it in a car park.

Former nurse Dot Slater, 83, from Colwyn Bay, Conwy, had been using it to store her mobility scooter when housing bosses forced her to remove it.

The company running the housing complex said the location for the shed had not been agreed in advance - something she disputes.

Ms Slater said she was given a "verbal agreement" she could park the shed in a discreet corner by a member of staff at the site where she lives.

Ms Slater said she was given permission to put the shed in a corner of the car park. Credit: Media Wales

However, Emeritus Homes Ltd, who run the housing complex, says it had received complaints about the shed and she would have needed a written agreement to put it up.

In a letter, the company added: "The car park is a communal facility with reserved parking bays. Any proposed additions must be agreed in writing with the landlord in advance."

The former nurse, as well as another resident, used the eight by six foot shed to store their mobility scooters.

The company who own the housing complex said Ms Slater should have had written permission to erect the shed. Credit: Media Wales

Ms Slater, who used to work at Llandudno Hospital before running a catering business for tradesmen, has rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis.

She said: "I was told verbally I could put the shed there but then they denied saying it and I got a letter asking me to remove it. I'm 83 and I need it there."My scooter had been under a sheet outside for 12 months before then and this shed has been up for five weeks. Two of us use it and it has a padlock."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...