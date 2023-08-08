Gwent Police is "concerned" about a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday 5th August.

Caiden Davies was last seen in Pontypool at around 11.30am on Saturday.

He is believed to be wearing black joggers, black trainers and a black puffer coat.

Police described Caiden as being of "slight build with mousey coloured hair and around 5’ tall, who has known links to Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale."

Gwent Police is asking anyone with information to contact them.

