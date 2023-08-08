A 79-year-old woman has died after a crash involving four cars.

The incident happened on the A404 after the cars collided on Monday in Pontypool, closing the main road for several hours.

The collision involved a Peugeot, a Ford and a black Mercedes and a grey Mercedes.

Officers along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The 79-year-old woman, who was driving the Ford, was taken to hospital where she later died.

Four other people were taken to hospital for treatment where their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gwent Police want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A4042 who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

