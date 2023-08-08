Play Brightcove video

Rhiannon Williams filmed the incident and said she "couldn't believe the mess they'd made."

A group of pigs have left a village in a 'mess' after they managed to escape from a field in North Wales.

Around half a dozen pigs were involved in the break-out in Rhosllanerchrugog, near Wrexham.

They were said to have had a poke around the Maes-Y-Gornel estate on the outskirts for a while, before heading to a large patch of grass outside a block of flats, which they churned it up.

The pigs ripped up the turf and dug holes over the front garden. Credit: Media Wales

Their owner then arrived to round them up.

Rhiannon Williams filmed the incident, which happened on 27 July.

"The pigs came from a field around the corner." She said.

"My daughter's friend came up and told us there were pigs in the garden. They'd gotten out before and I'd seen them then so I wasn't surprised, but I couldn't believe the mess they'd made and didn't expect them right outside my front door! They were very friendly and I gave them a fuss.

"We shut the gate to keep them off the road but they went around the back and then down towards the school. The police eventually came and waited by them until the owner finally turned up. He didn't stop or get out of his car or anything, he just shouted out the window and they followed his car back."

