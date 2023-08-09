Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash delivery vehicle was robbed in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The van was attacked by "cowards" on a motorbike near Tesco Express on North Road in Gabalfa in the early hours of the morning, according to South Wales Police.

The driver was assaulted and a large amount of money was stolen, before the suspects sped off in the general direction of Maindy Swimming Pool.

The three suspects are described as white males who were all wearing bandanas or neck warmers to hide their faces, with all carrying black backpacks.

Detective Sergeant Phil Marchant said: "The victim is understandably shaken up by this incident and has injured his back because of the robbery.

"He was just trying to do his job when he was set upon by these cowards."

He added: "Several items have been recovered for forensic examination and we are checking CCTV in the area. We are doing all we can to identify and arrest those responsible."

Witnesses or anyone with information, including dash cam footage or CCTV, is asked to get in touch with the police.

