An 18-year-old man has been arrested at the National Eisteddfod after being found in possession of illegal drugs.

North Wales Police said a "large quantity" of Class A and B substances were seized by security staff on Tuesday evening.

The drugs were found at the entrance to Maes B, an area of the Welsh language festival held this year in Boduan, Pwllheli.

Separately, a curfew has been placed on under-16s staying at the festival's caravan park following complaints of anti-social behaviour Credit: ITV Wales

Speaking at a press conference at the Eisteddfod, Inspector Darren Kane confirmed a teenager from the Bangor area had been arrested and is under investigation after "a significant amount [of drugs] were found on him."

Someone else was found carrying a knife during a search.

There were long delays at the entrance to Maes B on Tuesday as the Eisteddfod security team carried out checks on everyone going into that part of the festival.

Eisteddfod officials said the checks were to ensure everyone stayed safe at the popular event.

Inspector Kane said police were "working closely" with staff at the event and would take "positive action" against anyone found with drugs or weapons.

Separately, the Eisteddfod has introduced an 11pm curfew on under-16s staying at the festival's main caravan site.

Gwenllian Carr, an Eisteddfod spokesperson, said it followed complaints of "anti-social behaviour" at the caravan site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...