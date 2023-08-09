First Minister Mark Drakeford to stand down from Senedd at next election

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed he will stand down from the Senedd at the next election, set to be held in 2026.

Mr Drakeford previously said he would leave his post as first minister before voters go to the polls, although no firm date has been given for choosing his successor.

The MS for the Cardiff West constituency, who has represented the area since 2011, announced his decision at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan on Wednesday, saying it is "important to have a refresh".

Mark Drakeford led Wales through the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PA

During a question and answer session with Senedd llywydd, Elin Jones, the First Minister said: "It’s important to have a refresh. I think it is difficult for those who will be doing the work in the future to have people like me sitting behind them.

"I don’t want to do that. I think of it like Tony Benn – when he decided to leave the House of Commons, he said ‘I’m going to stop being an MP in order to spend more time in politics’."

He added: "I’m not going to be a Member of the Senedd after 2026 but I am not going to step back from the debate or stop thinking about Wales’ future."

Mr Drakeford has served in several ministerial roles since 2013 under the leadership of former first minister Carwyn Jones, before succeeding him as first minister and Welsh Labour leader in 2018.

