A seagull had a lucky escape after falling down a well around 50ft deep at a castle in North Wales following a two-day rescue mission.

Workers called t he RSPCA after spotting the gull at the bottom of the well at Conwy Castle on 30 July and saw it couldn't fly out.

Rescuer Melanie Froude made s everal attempts to lure the gull towards a bucket but the gull refused the bait.

RSPCA rescuer said the gull was released "within a view of the castle and flew off straight away." Credit: RSPCA

The next day, RSPCA inspectors Andy Broadbent and Jenny Anderton attended the castle to see what they could do.

After hours of trying, they finally set the gull free.

Ms Anderton said: “We tried a few things with our nets and poles but they unfortunately failed. Our third plan was finally successful with the rescue taking in total around two hours.

“We made a sort of giant spoon with a net with two ropes tied on either end.

"The gull was released within a view of the castle and flew off straight away. It had been unable to take off when in the well due to the water.

“It was great to see the gull fly away happily after what was a some-what tricky and long-winded rescue! The gull flew off so quickly I wasn’t even able to get a quick picture."

She added: “Following the rescue we have issued some advice to the staff at the castle about covering the well in case any other gull managed to get stuck down there.”

The RSPCA said anyone concerned about an animal that is sick, injured or in danger should contact its helpline on 0300 1234 999.

