Alun Wyn Jones will play one final game at the Principality Stadium after the Rugby World Cup this autumn.

The totemic lock will actually play against Wales for the Barbarians on November 4, a game which is being billed as the final farewell for Jones.

Earlier this year, he retired from international rugby out of the blue, meaning Wales fans have not had the opportunity to give him the ovation he deserves, until now.

Jones is the first - and currently only - name on the Barbarians' team sheet, though the invitational side will be coached by former England and current Australia boss Eddie Jones, who will renew his rivalry with Gatland.

When he announced his retirement, he said his children will always be his "biggest achievement" Credit: PA

“Principality Stadium is one of the best places in the world to play rugby and when you add the passion and fervour of a Welsh crowd and the unique and exciting brand of rugby the Barbarians are famous for, we have a match in prospect that will be the envy of fans around the globe,” said the Wallabies boss.

Jones, who is now on a temporary contract at Toulon until the end of the World Cup, earned 158 caps for Wales and a further 12 for the British and Irish Lions.

His accumulative 170 appearances at Test level makes him the most-capped player in the history of the game.

He captained Wales 48 times and led the Lions on four occasions.

Scott Robertson, who has already been instilled as the next All Blacks boss, will also be part of Jones' coaching ticket.

He said: “Alun Wyn will have been the first name on many team sheets for many years and I’m not only looking forward to meeting him and coaching him, but also watching him in his final dance with a passionate crowd.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be asked to coach the Barbarians and I can’t think of a better place to do it than in Cardiff, against Wales.”

Whilst Welsh rugby fans across the country will agree that Jones deserves the occasion, the timing of it will meet some opposition.

The game will fall on the same weekend as United Rugby Championship fixtures, with the Scarlets due to host Cardiff Rugby on the very same day.

The Ospreys, meanwhile, are due to play a fixture against the Sharks in London.

Welsh homegrown players will be available to face the Barbarians but internationals who play outside of Wales will not be eligible for selection.

Tickets will be priced at £60, £40 and £20, with a 50 percent reduction across all categories for under-17s.