A pink Ferrari was left badly damaged and off the road after a two-car crash in Cardiff.

Police confirmed the incident happened at 3.40pm on Tuesday 8 August at the junction of North Road and Corbett Road in the Welsh capital.

They said the crash involved a "red Mazda and pink Ferrari" and there were "no reports of serious injuries".

South Wales Police has been investigating the circumstances of the collision. Credit: Media Wales

A lane closure was put in place following the crash to allow for vehicle recovery and road cleaning to take place.

The police force the investigation into the circumstances of the collision was ongoing.

