Dewi Lake will captain Wales for the first time against England this weekend as Warren Gatland names an entirely new starting XV.

Mood in the camp is high after last week's 20-9 win in Cardiff, but a completely different team will head to Twickenham this weekend.

There is plenty of experience dotted around the side, though, with Tom Rogers joined in the back three by Liam Williams and Josh Adams, who will earn his 50th cap.

Scarlets centre Joe Roberts lines up for his debut at centre and is partnering Nick Tompkins.

Wales defeated England 20-9 in a hugely encouraging Summer series match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 5 August Credit: PA

Owen Williams is joined by his namesake Tomos at half-back.

In the front-row, Lake is joined by his Ospreys team-mate Gareth Thomas and the experienced Tomas Francis.

Another Ospreys partnership sees Adam Beard and Rhys Davies team up at lock.

New man Taine Plumtree gets a crack in the No.8 jersey with Taulupe Faletau still struggling to overcome a calf issue. Flankers Tommy Reffell and Dan Lydiate will get their first chance.

"There’s an opportunity for another group of players who weren’t involved last week," said Wales boss Warren Gatland.

"There’s some great competition within the squad. I was pretty pleased with the team performance and the result last week – it wasn’t perfect but there’s a chance now for this group to go out Saturday and to put down their own marker.

"Like I said there’s some real competition and perhaps a bit of pressure on this group as well. Then we’ll look potentially what the make up of the team is the following week against South Africa."

Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias and Ospreys centre Keiran Williams are in line to make their debut off the bench.

Along with scrum-half Williams and No.8 Plumtree, replacements Christ Tshiunza and Dan Biggar are the only survivors from last week.

Wales have one more warm-up match against South Africa after this weekend, and then Gatland will name his final World Cup squad on August 21.

