A woman's body has been found on a north Wales beach.

North Wales Police confirmed the body was discovered by a member of the public on the beach at Penmaenmawr, Conwy, on Wednesday morning.

The woman's family have been informed, as has the coroner.

There are "no wider concerns for the local community", according to North Wales Police.

In a statement the force said: "Following a call from a member of the public earlier today, officers attended Penmaenmawr beach, where sadly a woman's body was discovered.

"The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The Coroner has been informed, and there are no wider concerns for the local community."

