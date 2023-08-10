Drivers in Gwynedd have been left confused after new speed signs appeared to have been tampered with.

Ahead of the national rollout of a 20mph speed limit across Wales' roads, new road signs displaying the new default limit, have been temporarily altered with 30mph stickers ahead of the launch on 17 September.

Drivers in Gwynedd were left confused after new speed signs showed 20mph on one side of the road and 30pmh on the other. Credit: Media Wales

However, some of these signs appear to have already been peeled off.

This has resulted in certain roads seeing conflicting speed signs on either side.

One sign had the soon-to-be-introduced speed limit of 20mph, whereas the adjacent sign showed the soon-to-be-outdated 30mph limit.

Pwllheli and its neighbouring village Llannor were among the areas hit by the 20mph vandals.

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said," The highways team are looking into the matter and will ensure the correct speed limit is shown."

Several signboards in Flintshire were also changed last month.

Facebook users came up with suggestions over what the conflicting signs meant.

One driver commented, "Take your pick?”

Another one wrote, “30 on the left side and 20 on the right side? Good game of chicken!” Some got mathematical, coming up with: “30 + 20 = 50.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...