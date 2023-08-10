Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe will miss Wales' remaining warm up matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup, coach Warren Gatland has confirmed.

Talking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against England, Gatland said he was "pretty confident" Faletau would be fit in time for the tournament, which gets underway next month.

The No. 8 is currently nursing a calf injury, while fly-half Anscombe is battling to overcome a damaged thumb.

Both players missed the victory against England at the Principality Stadium last Saturday.

Wales won their first warm up game 20-9 against England last Saturday Credit: PA

The pair will remain out of contention for the next match against England, as well as the final warm-up game against South Africa in little over a week's time.

Talking about Faletau's progress, Gatland said: "He trained pretty well today, he is not feeling anything in his calf, so we are pretty confident he is available for selection."

Meanwhile, he said the decision to keep Anscombe sidelined is a "precaution" after he picked up a knock during the team's recent training camp in Turkey.

Johnny Williams (left) and Alex Cuthbert could return against South Africa a week on Saturday Credit: PA

In more positive news, centre Johnny Williams and wing Alex Cuthbert will be in contention against the Springboks, although they will not be ready for this weekend.

However, Gatland admitted it would be tough for those who have not already played to force their way into the team.

Play Brightcove video

Talking to the media he said: "If you haven't trained a lot and you haven't played, you may get an opportunity next week and you've probably got to have a pretty special game, and some of those players might get that chance next week.

"We'll see how Saturday goes and look at the make-up of the squad and then look at a couple of positions where we're not quite sure of."

Last weekend's 20-9 home win against England has provided some optimism following a difficult Six Nations campaign earlier in the year.

It also marked 100 international caps for Leigh Halfpenny, while this weekend's match will bring up a half century for Josh Adams.

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales for the first time at the weekend Credit: PA

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain the side for the first time at Twickenham.

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday 10th September.

They then play other group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...