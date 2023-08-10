Josh Adams is renowned as one of the hottest try-scorers in world rugby. But this time four years ago, his talents were still only really known in the northern hemisphere.

He played a key role in Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam - then, at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, he announced himself on the biggest stage of all.

The Cardiff winger was the tournament’s top try-scorer with seven in as many matches, eclipsing Shane Williams’ Welsh record for tries in a single tournament. Suddenly, the world knew all about him.

"It was a brilliant eight weeks," he recalled in an exclusive interview with ITV Wales.

"First of all, how we did obviously helped. The way the whole thing was run in terms of having our families being able to be in the hotels with us. It was nice to be able to see them more or less day to day."

Matt Southcombe sat down with Josh Adams ahead of the game this weekend

Adams’ record-breaking try came in the third-place play-off against New Zealand. In the grand scheme of things, the game was of relatively little importance, but there was plenty riding on it for Adams.

"Yeah I was [desperate to score], I think knowing that I only needed one more to get the record - it was pretty much ‘go and get the ball at all costs’ really," he joked.

"It was probably a detriment to the team’s shape but I was desperate to get my hands on the ball."

Adams’ life has changed dramatically since that tournament. He’s now a British and Irish Lion, a senior member of the Wales squad - and a father.

The 28-year-old admits that fatherhood has changed him and his game has improved as a consequence.

"Becoming a father has changed my perspective, my outlook on a lot of things, really," he said.

"You know, my sole priority now is them, whereas you're a bit selfish before and looking after yourself, but everything I do now is for them.

Josh Adams scores against Fiji in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Credit: PA

"And I think it's definitely played a role in how I approach games and how I approach different scenarios.

"Now I'm a lot more level-headed whereas before I think I probably had a little bit of a temperament to flip a little bit quick!

"But now I think I've probably chilled out, mellowed a little bit, and that's certainly helped my game as well."

Heading into the last World Cup, Wales were flying high and had great expectations. But 2023 has been one of the darkest years in the history of Welsh rugby.

Allegations of misogyny have been levelled against the WRU and players have threatened to strike.

On the field, disappointing performances saw Wales finish fifth in the Six Nations and slide down the world rankings.

"This year has been a little bit different, put it like that," he says with a wry smile.

"I think during the Six Nations there was a lot of disruption over the contract situation. A lot of players within the squad were affected by that. And it definitely took a toll on us being able to solely focus on the job at hand, which was winning Test matches."

Adams is hopeful for Wales in this year's Rugby World Cup

But the 20-9 win over England on Saturday offered suggestions that Wales have turned a corner.

And Adams, who will earn his 50th cap for Wales this weekend at Twickenham, is hopeful heading into a big few months.

When asked if Wales can win the World Cup in France, he said: "I think we can. There's no point going on the plane if I don’t believe that we could.

"From what I've seen, there's no doubt that we've got the squad to do it. There are a lot of elements that need to go your way. You need a bit of luck as every team who wins the World Cup does.

"But I think with the preparation that we've got ahead of us and the squad we've got, I can't see any reason why not.

"I know that the time we have together, the clarity that we’ll have - we’ll be in great shape going into France."

