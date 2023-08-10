A mental health hospital in Ebbw Vale that provides specialist support to teenagers is to close after inspectors found it wasn't meeting the care needs of its patients and it was having a "detrimental impact" on their wellbeing.

Hillview mental health hospital has had its registration suspended by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) after a series of inspections led to it being designated as a "Service of Concern."

A report released by the HIW on Thursday 10 August said the suspension of services at the hospital came after "the severity and number of issues identified following a series of inspections."

An inspection was carried out in May by HIW, when four patients were receiving care at the hospital, which was acquire by Elysium Healthcare in September 2022.

A non-compliance notice was issued due to issues in a number of areas, such as a lack of detailed recording around the amount and the duration of restraints being carried out on patients.

HIW said it had concerns that the service was not meeting care needs in line with the requirements of the hospital's registration, and that this was having a "detrimental impact on the wellbeing of patients."

After Hillview's registration was suspended, all patients were moved by early June this year, HIW said.

While the report said some positives had been identified during the inspection, such as care plans being of a good standard, serious issues had remained from previous inspections in November 2021 and August 2022.

The report added that a loss of specialist staff meant that "the provision of safe and effective care could be improved."

It also said that there was a "lack of opportunities for fresh air for patients" and that patients' care needs not being met led to a non-compliance notice being issued.

However, the said that care plans were generally of a good standard and that staff worked collaboratively, with the internal environment of the hospital being "generally well maintained."

The Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, Alun Jones, said: "It was very disappointing to identify failures in regulatory compliance during our inspection. The number and severity of patient safety issues was of concern and HIW took the decision to urgently suspend the setting.

"Despite the setting ceasing its care provision to young people, we will continue to engage with Elysium Healthcare in regard to their future plans."

A spokesperson for Elysium Healthcare said: "The safety and wellbeing of our patients is our highest priority, and we welcome the scrutiny which come from our partners at Healthcare Inspectorate Wales.

"Hillview no longer provides services for younger people and is currently undergoing a process of total refurbishment as we prepare to reopen as an adult-only service for people from Wales.

"Hillview remains a much-needed mental health hospital for Wales and we look forward to providing greater and more specialised support for people in the years ahead."

