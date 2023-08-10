One person is in hospital and three people have been arrested after reports of a stabbing in Pwllheli.

North Wales Police said the incident happened on Lower Cardiff Road on Thursday, with three arrests made on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP and MS Liz Saville Roberts described the incident as a "stabbing."

Ms Saville Roberts added an Armed Response Unit and dog handlers had gone to the scene.

In a statement on Facebook she said: "We understand Armed Response Unit personnel and dog handlers were called to Pwllheli to support local police officers, and that the emergency response traffic plan put in place for the Eisteddfod week was implemented. We’ll update you as details are officially confirmed."

North Wales Police confirmed someone was taken to hospital but did not give details on the extent of their injuries.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

