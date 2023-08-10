A person has been taken to hospital with "life-changing" injuries after a crash involving five cars near Tonyrefail.

The A4119 between Smaelog Woods and Tonyrefail was closed for a number of hours and re-opened at approximately 12.30am this morning.

Five cars were involved in the collision, which took place at 6.20pm, and a total of three people were injured and taken to hospital. South Wales Police has said that enquiries are ongoing.

"South Wales Police were called to a road traffic collision involving five cars yesterday evening at 6:20pm on the A4119," a statement from South Wales Police said.

"Three people were injured and taken to hospital with one person’s injuries being descried as life changing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…