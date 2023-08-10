A Welsh cyclist has become Britain's first women's sprint world champion in a decade after claiming gold at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Emma Finucane, from Carmarthen, won the final 2-0 against Germany's Lea Friedrich - the first time Britain had picked up a medal in this event since 2013, when Wales' Becky James took the world title.

Becky James last won the title in 2013 Credit: PA Images

"It's pretty surreal to be honest," Emma said. "I can't really believe that I'm world champion.

"I don't think it will ever sink in, but I really wanted this. I worked really hard with my coach Kaarle [McCulloch] and the team back in Manchester so it's definitely super special.

"Especially after coming so close in the team sprint and then crashing in the keirin but everything happens for a reason and this was meant to happen for me so it's super special."

Emma Finucane became Britain's first women's sprint world campion in a decade at the Cycling World Championships Credit: PA

The 20-year-old also has four national titles under her belt from this year, a Nations Cup win in Cairo, and two silver medals at the European Championships.

"After winning in Cairo I knew it was in there and it's just executing. I knew I could do it, it's just how you do it," Emma said.

"This year has been pretty special for me and I’ve broken through but there’s still so much more to come for Paris, and I’m excited to start that journey again."

There were emotional scenes as Finucane took home the gold Credit: PA

For Finucane, the race was particularly emotional as her coach, McCulloch, is leaving her post for personal reasons.

"Emotions are super high because Kaarle is leaving and I feel like this was my last race with her and to win it with her and for her is super special," Finucane added.

Her gold medal has helped Britain finish top of the medal standings, with the country taking home five track cycling golds and nine medals in all.

Britain’s para-cyclists were particularly successful, with 18 gold medals and 30 in total.

