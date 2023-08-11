A convicted rapist, and the son of Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford, has been sent back to prison for breaching a sex offender's order.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Jay Humphries, used a fake name on an online dating app and deleted his internet history while out of prison on licence.

Humphries, who was previously known as Jonathan Drakeford, was sentenced to more than eight years in jail in 2018 for the rape and assault of a vulnerable woman and for attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence when he tried to contact someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl online.

One of the conditions of Humphries' licence was that he can only use names approved by the police but checks showed he had created an account on a dating app under the name "naughty 5007387."

He had also deleted part of his internet history, which he is barred from doing.

Prosecuting, Catherine Elvin told the court the first minister's son had been released from prison in January and, whilst living in approved accommodation in Bangor, Gwynedd, had regularly had his electronic devices monitored by police.

Humphries had been allowed to create a profile on a dating website but was told he had to use the name Jay.

The prosecutor said officers could still tell he had been accessing the dating site frequently with other consenting members.

In Humphries' defence, his lawyer admitted the court's sentencing options were limited but said his client's autism diagnosis made face-to-face communication difficult and he finds it easier to interact with people online.

Judge Timothy Petts said it was clear the defendant had deliberately deleted his internet history and took "limited responsibility" for what he had done.

Humphries had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard Humphries has been recalled to prison to serve the rest of the sentence he was given in 2018 and is not due to be released until May 2027.

He will serve another 58 weeks in prison on top of his sentence for breaching the conditions of his licence.

