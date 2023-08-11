A man spat at police and called them "dirty English" while being arrested for assaulting his partner, a court has heard.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard that Dylan Jones, from Gwynedd, and his partner Ruby Williams were a couple for about two years before he was served with a domestic violence protection order.

The court heard that Jones resisted officers as they attempted to restrain him following an incident which saw him physically assault Ms Williams.

He kicked one of the officers and made threats by saying: "Speak Welsh, you dirty English ****".

The Caernarfon court heard that in the cells Dylan "started to insult the family members of police officers" before "becoming violent."

Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes said, "Dylan had to be kicked out of a friend's flat in March at about 11pm when he began to argue with him.

"He began kicking at the front door until the terrified Miss Williams let him back in.

"She was swiftly grabbed by the arms and thrown to the floor before the couple went home."

The police were informed about the incident and Dylan was arrested the following day.

While in custody, "Jones was abusive towards officers" and "refused to cooperate", the court heard.

Mr Barnes said, "He threw food at the walls, spat in an officer’s face and damaged the custody desk area.

"When he was released on bail, the cops forbade him from having any contact with Miss Williams but he went straight back to her.

"The police spotted him at Miss Williams' property so chased him out of a window and down an alley before arresting him while he tried to slip back inside the house.

"In the cells again, he started to insult the family members of police officers before becoming violent."

In a court statement Ms Williams mentioned how she would "continue to be abused" by Jones if they had stayed together.

Ms Williams shares a seven-month-old child with Jones and asked for a restraining order to be put in place in order to "end the cycle of violence.”

John Wyn Williams, defending Dylan said his "client did plead guilty to the offences, albeit on the day he was due to face trial."

He was said to suffer with both poor mental health and a cocaine addiction which Mr Williams said gave an insight into his life rather than an excuse for his behaviour.

Providing protection for Miss Williams and sentencing Dylan to 46 weeks in prison, Judge Timothy Petts said:"Let me warn you that you are not going to use any child contact arrangements as a way of continuing the abuse of Ruby Williams.

"If you do, then the courts will act accordingly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...