A man from Swansea said he is "stuck in limbo" after being unable to return to his home which began to subside seven years ago. Eddie Collins, who lived on Graiglwyd Road in Cockett his whole life, claimed bosses from insurance company Saga had promised work will be completed within a year and gave a deadline of March 2017.

Subsidence is when the ground beneath a building sinks, pulling the property's foundations down with it

Following further inspections, it was decided the house was to be demolished and rebuilt.

For the last three years Eddie lived in a temporary accommodation paid by Saga Credit: Media Wales

Eddie also claimed the company promised a new completion date of September or October 2020 but now three years on he said a "catalogue of issues" means work has not been completed.

The insurance company described it as a "a complex and extremely unusual insurance claim."Saga placed Eddie in temporary accommodation but he has been told he must move out by September. Eddie said: "It's a total mess and there have been a catalogue of problems throughout the last seven years."

It was later discovered that Eddie's house was affected by subsidence which meant it had to be demolished and rebuilt. Credit: Media Wales

Eddie said he bought the house from his parents and it "means a lot" to him.

He added: "Back in March everyone was made well aware of that deadline.

"The contractors gave me their word that the work would be finished by the end of July.

"They took the scaffolding down weeks ago but the walls still haven't been rendered."I also haven't even ordered the carpets or the curtains. The contractors are supposed to meet me on site to order it and this hasn't happened and I don't have a date for that to happen."

Eddie bought the house off his parents and the house "means a lot" to him. Credit: Media Wales

Eddie said he is also living with half of his belongings after Saga arranged for a storage company to hold it in Bristol.

He said: "I have half my stuff here and half my stuff in Bristol because Saga didn't use local people.

"They just sent down a company from Bristol and then they went straight back to Bristol and put it in storage there."Calling the situation "upsetting", Eddie said: "I'm stuck in limbo now, I'm not sure where I'm going to go next.

"I can't see any way of me going back to my home. I'm 65 and I've lived there virtually my entire life. I bought it off my parents so it means a lot to me."

A spokesman from the insurance company Saga said: "We are extremely sorry that Mr Collins is not yet in his new home, which is now very close to completion.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that all works are finished at the earliest possible date.

"This has been a complex and extremely unusual insurance claim, involving a number of interrelated parties, such as the local council and utility providers, and issues such as supply chain disruption.

"We are disappointed that the service Mr Collins has experienced was not to our usual high standards and we have apologised to him for the considerable inconvenience and frustration caused.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...