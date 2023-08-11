Play Brightcove video

Megan Boot speaks to Simon Richards and others impacted by the changes to bus pass renewals

An autistic man has spoken about the “stress and anxiety” he went through after a bus pass he held for 16 years was revoked.

Simon Richards from Cardiff had to go without his free bus pass after he was told he did not meet the criteria followed by Transport for Wales (TfW) and would need to be re-assessed by his Local Authority.

He said the impact of that decision "limited how far I could go and how often."

He added: "It was all very stressful having to adjust to that, particularly because up to that point I'd held a bus pass since 2007."

Simon Richards said having his bus pass taken away 'limited how far I could go and how often' Credit: ITV Wales

He told ITV News that despite being assured his pass would not be cancelled whilst he went through the application process, he discovered his pass no longer worked after trying to get onto two separate buses.

Talking about discovering his pass had been cancelled, he said: "It made me feel very angry and upset because it was totally not what I was told.

"I was told specifically the pass would not be cancelled and yet they went ahead and cancelled it."

Samantha Williams from Learning Disability Wales said: "Often people with a learning disability have to have travel training in order to be able to travel, and having to pay to go on a bus is an added complication that is another barrier that makes it far more difficult."

The extent of the issue was revealed after Gig Buddies Cymru and Learning Disability Wales submitted a Freedom of Information request to TfW.

Samantha Williams from Learning Disability Wales said having to pay for a bus adds 'another barrier' for people with learning disabilities Credit: ITV Wales

It found nearly 1,200 people have had their application for a disability bus pass rejected by TfW and are now waiting for an assessment from their local authority.

Although Mr Richards now has a bus pass again, it took him three months of phone calls and form filling. He worries about others put in the same situation.

He said: "What are they supposed to do? They could be going months without bus passes - a bus pass they're entitled to and it's just not right."

In response, TfW said: “When an individual’s Disabled Person's Concessionary Travel Card is due for renewal we will contact them in advance so they have time to gather the evidence required for the application.

“Support to complete the application is available from our contact centre either via email or over the phone, from their Local Authority, Citizens Advice offices or from disability or mental health support agencies.

“TfW administers the concessionary travel card scheme in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Welsh Government.”

Mr Richards now has a new bus pass following a three month process Credit: ITV Wales

In response to this story, the Welsh Government, who set the criteria for the passes, told ITV News that they are working closely with local authorities to address concerns as soon as possible.

Tonight, the Welsh Conservatives have said the criteria that these bus passes are based on should be broadened.

Natasha Asghar MS, Welsh Conservative transport spokesperson said: "Those people who are eligible for free public transport travel should be given it - and that should be their right for life."

