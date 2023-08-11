Ryan Reynolds has said that Wrexham FC is the "most special gift" he's ever had in the new trailer for the second series of 'Welcome to Wrexham.'

The Hollywood star, who co-owns the club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham in 2020. The first series of 'Welcome to Wrexham' followed the pair's journey on their road of learning how to run the club.

As a male voice choir version of Can't Take My Eyes Off You plays over footage of players and fans, Reynolds says: "I look at Wrexham as the most special gift I've ever had in my life."

The second series, which will premiere in September, is set to document the team's challenge as they tried to get out of the National League last season.

Last season, the club managed to win the National League title with 111 points.

That saw Wrexham promoted to the Football League and into football's fourth tier for the first time since 2008.

A number of major moments for the club and its owners are previewed in the trailer, including the moment Reynolds and McElhenney met King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2022.

The club recently played their first game back in the Football League and Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, who watched on as Wrexham lost 5-3 to MK Dons.

