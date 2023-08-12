Two men are set to appear in court following an 'incident' in Pwllheli on Thursday.

North Wales Police officers were called to a property on Lower Cardiff Road at 8.36am and three men were subsequently arrested.

Toby Humphreys, 30, from Porthmadog, and Neil Brynley Jones, 31, from Pwllheli, have been charged with wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

The pair are set to appear in Mold Magistrates' Court on Saturday.A third man has been released on police bail whilst investigations continue.

