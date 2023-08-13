Warren Gatland suggested that there may be repercussions for Rugby World Cup selection after Wales surrendered their lead to a 19-17 defeat by England at Twickenham.

The head coach said he was "furious" Wales didn't clinch a win on Saturday.

Wales' World Cup warm-up matches had begun with a solid 20-9 win against England in Cardiff last weekend.

On Saturday England had been reduced to 12 men after Owen Farrell’s yellow card was upgraded to a red by the ‘Bunker’ review system at a time when Freddie Steward and Ellis Genge were sat in the sin-bin.

Wales were leading 17-9 but England's Maro Itoje scored the next try before George Ford landed a conversion and penalty to seal a victory.

“I’m furious we didn’t win the game, but it answered a few questions for us about certain individuals,” Wales head coach Warren Gatland said.

“The game management in that final quarter wasn’t good enough. We should have been comfortable.

Wales conceded a 17-9 lead to England Credit: PA

He continued: “It was a big moment not taking the kick-off and giving England back a bit of momentum by not clearing our line, allowing them to score from that and get back into the game. That was disappointing.

“We capitulated in terms of our accuracy and with some guys not knowing their roles. For me that was disappointing because we’ve spent a lot of time ensuring there is clarity and everyone knows their roles.

“We gave away some soft penalties where we piggy-backed them up the field and gave them those chances. We’ll have learnt a lot from that,” he said.

Wales' Tomos Williams scores a try at Twickenham Credit: PA

Gatland has one last warm-up game to finalise selection for the World Cup, with South Africa visiting the Principality Stadium two days before he unveils his 33-man squad.

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux next month.

They then play other group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

“There are still some players we need to find out about and potentially give an opportunity to,” Gatland said.

“You couldn’t ask for better warm-up matches in terms of the physicality we are looking for, with England home and away and then South Africa.

“It’s going to be the same sort of test up-front against South Africa and we need to take the learnings from Twickenham.”