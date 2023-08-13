A person had to be taken to hospital following an all-night illegal rave with over 200 attendees at the Usk Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were notified of the event at around 9:30pm on Saturday, which carried on all night until around 6am.

More than 70 cars were thought to be on site.

Officers closed surrounding roads to try and "prevent the situation escalating".

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have asked people living in rural communities, including farmers and landowners, to report anything suspicious to police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...