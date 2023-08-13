Nine people have been injured with two left in a "serious" condition after a car crashed into a busy family campsite in Pembrokeshire.

A number of calls were made to emergency services shortly after 10:30pm on Saturday reporting a collision at Newgale Campsite, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A blue Ford Fiesta is believed to have lost control and veered off the A487 into the campsite.

It is thought to have collided with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine people, including passengers in the car.

Newgale Campsite owner, Mike Harris, told ITV News it was a "miracle" no one was killed.

He said there was a baby inside the tent that was hit by the car, but the child was saved because they were in a cot.

He continued: "There are no fatalities and from what I understand none of the injuries are life-threatening but I would say some are certainly life changing."

Having run the campsite for six seasons, he said he had never seen a car travel so fast on that stretch of road.

CCTV from the campsite. Credit: Newgale Campsite

Commenting on video footage of the incident, Mr Harris said the driver "must have been doing around 80mph."

He continued: "I saw the car tumble three times before it bounced into the campsite and landed on a tent."

While he said his team are still in shock over what happened, he praised their quick response and care in supporting all involved.

Two people are still in hospital following the collision, officers say.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle and its occupants, as well as dash-cam or doorbell footage capturing the vehicle's route.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said it sent a number of vehicles to the scene on Saturday.

They said: "We sent six emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our crews were supported on scene by the emergency medical and retrieval transfer service and search and rescue helicopter.

"One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales, four patients were taken by road to Glangwilli Hospital, and one patient was taken by road to Morriston Hospital."

