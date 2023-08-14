A missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday morning, has been urged to get n touch with police to confirm he is safe.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Harley Mapstone who has been reported as missing.

"Harley, 13, was last seen leaving his home address in Pontypool at around 10m on Thursday 10 August and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Harley is described as around 4' tall, with black hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a t-shirt and black Nike trainers.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300268456.

"He has links to Cardiff, particularly the Tremorfa and wider Splott area. Harley is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."