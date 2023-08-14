Play Brightcove video

Glen Mills recalls what he saw after the crash that injured nine people

A holidaymaker ran to help people injured after a car crashed into a busy family campsite in Pembrokeshire.

Glen Mills told ITV News he was putting his family to bed when the crash happened at Newgale Campsite on Saturday night.

Mr Mills, who was one of the first on scene, said he saw the car on four wheels but "a person was trapped underneath."

CCTV from the campsite shows emergency services responding to the crash. Credit: Newgale Campsite

"People were just screaming and running around"

He said: "You could see one guy's legs hanging out underneath the driver's door.

Mr Mills said that he could hear the man "moaning", adding that his instinct was to roll the car off him.

With the help of others, Mr Mills was able to roll the car onto its side, allowing the person trapped to be rescued.

"I dropped to my knees and put my hand on his head to check if he was breathing."

He went onto to say: "It's something you don't expect to witness when you're putting family to bed and you find somebody lying underneath a car, crushed."

Police say witnesses are being spoken to as officers piece together what exactly happened. Credit: Newgale Campsite

What we know so far

A number of calls were made to emergency services shortly after 10:30pm on Saturday reporting a collision at Newgale Campsite, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A blue Ford Fiesta is believed to have lost control and veered off the A487 into the campsite.

It is thought to have collided with a number of people and a tent.

Two people are in a "serious condition" and three remain in hospital, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

