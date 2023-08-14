Emergency services advised people living near an industrial estate in Newport to keep their windows and doors shut after a "large" fire broke out on Monday evening.

Dark smoke clouds could be seen in the sky above the Nash Mead industrial estate where a building was ablaze.

Gwent Police said it had shut several roads in the area whilst the incident was ongoing.

On Monday evening, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had not received reports that anyone had been injured in the fire. Credit: Twitter: @JoshPowell_2

Nash Road is closed from the Mazda garage down to the bottom of Meadow Road while the route from Glan Llyn Roundabout near the Land Rover Service Centre, heading towards Queensway, is also shut.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire just before 8pm and confirmed it had not received reports of any injuries.

Six appliances were deployed to the scene and a spokesperson at the fire service said the flames had broken through the roof of a building on the industrial estate.

Gwent Police have put several road closures in place while emergency services deal with the fire. Credit: Twitter: @JoshPowell_2

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...