People were evacuated from their properties in Pontarddulais and a 100m cordon was set up after a propane gas tank was damaged by a fallen tree and began releasing gas.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service attended the incident on Garnswllt Road in the area at 7.48am this morning.

Crews from Ammanford and Pontarddulais attended the scene and evacuated people from neighbouring properties until the tank was made safe by a gas engineer.

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: " Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service statement on Garnswllt Road Pontarddulais Gas Tank "At 7.48am on Monday, 14 August, the Pontarddulais and Ammanford crews were called to an incident on Garnswllt Road in Pontarddulais. "One large propane tank had been damaged by a fallen tree and was releasing gas. Crews assisted with implementing a 100-metre cordon and evacuating neighbouring properties. The propane tank was isolated and made safe by a gas engineer who was also in attendance. "The cordon has now been removed and occupants have been able to return to their properties. The incident has been left with the on-site gas engineer and crews left the scene at 10.07am."

