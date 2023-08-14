Residents living near the construction of a new bus lane in Cardiff have said they are shocked to find out costs have spiralled to £1m.

A new bus lane on Penhill Road in Pontcanna was originally expected to cost about £300,000 and is nearly complete.

Residents living nearby said they are worried traffic and parking issues in the area will be exacerbated by the bus lane - which is expected to shave 40 seconds off journey time.

Cardiff Council said parking in the area will become resident only through the scheme, “giving residents a better opportunity to park on-street close to their home”.

“Somebody should answer for that because it is public money,” said Sarah Mortimer, 59, on the cost of the scheme. “It is completely crazy.”

Helen Williams, 76, of Llanfair Road said: “The pavements are in a shocking state. I broke my wrist falling over the pavement.

“It would be far better to spend that money improving the pavement.”

The council said the initial £300,000 figure was an estimate from several years ago for a bus lane and that the scheme has since been updated with additional crossings and improvements.

Inflationary costs of materials and labour have also increased since the pandemic.

David Cogan said parking in the area will become worse with the new bus lane Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A freedom of information request made to Cardiff Council found that the time saved per bus journey on the new lane is estimated to be between 40 and 67 seconds, based on current journey times.

The highway scheme is mainly funded from the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Grant.

Amy Grimble, who lives on Penhill Road, said the money spent on the scheme could have been spent in a different way.

Amy, 24, said: “They have [used] all of this money which could have gone into just making the community a safer place in general rather than a 40 seconds off a bus route.”

Cardiff Council revealed its plans for the Penhill Road scheme years ago and public consultation commenced in 2019.

After a number of discussions with residents, the council made some amendments to its original proposals.

Existing parking along Penhill Road has been removed Credit: Google Maps

However, some residents claim that the restrictions on parking seem to be extending.

Parking is already set to be lost on the southbound section of Penhill Road in line with the bus lane.

Another resident, Simon, said: “From the work that is being done, it looks like the plans may have changed en route as they have gone.

Parking and traffic is already a major issue in the area, according to residents, especially while construction work has been taking place.

Dave Cogan, 67, said: “We are just about managing at the moment. At this time of year a lot of people are away on holiday, but come the winter when everybody is back in situ you have got to plan your shopping trip.

“Can I take the car out? The thought of lugging heavy shopping these days, three or four streets… it is just ridiculous."

Penhill Road resident Aaron Davies also feels as though there has been no consideration for residents through the scheme.

Aaron, 24, said: “If we were to move out or do the shopping, then there is a bus lane right outside our house. You can’t pull up outside.”

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Recent news reports have highlighted concerns from residents about bus operators reducing timetabled services, as the number of people using bus services has reduced; funding from Welsh Government to support bus services has reduced and concerns have been raised by bus operators about congestion.

“The council has responded to make it clear that the council is investing in the infrastructure to improve bus travel across the city, to make it quicker and a more viable option for residents, commuters and visitors.

“This new bus lane forms part of the strategic Western Bus Corridor, which will link to the Northwest Cardiff Strategic Housing Site.

“As with any development, there will be an element of disruption while these improvements take place and the council would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience while this takes place.

“While on-street car parking spaces are affected by installing a bus lane onto the highway, previously there was unregulated car parking in this area.

“Through this scheme, parking will become resident only, giving residents a better opportunity to park on-street close to their home.

“The council is committed to ensuring the highway network can be used by all users, not only for people that travel by car, but for those that travel by bus, cycle or walk.

“We are committed to building an integrated highway network, to improve public transport so that people are less reliant on their private car.”