More than 150 people are expected to be made redundant after a date was set to close the UK's biggest opencast mine in Merthyr Tydfil.

The mine operator of Ffos-y-Fran, Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd, has said it will cease operating on 30 November 2023.

The company was given until the end of July to stop extracting coal after an application to continue work there was rejected on climate change grounds.

It comes after its licence expired in September last year, but it continued to operate prompting protests at the site.

Extinction Rebellion activists disrupted the Ffos-y-Fran colliery near Merthyr Tydfil by blocking the access between the mine and its depot. Credit: ITV Wales

Once the mine has been made safe, all site employees, operatives and staff will be made redundant, the owners confirmed.

It said the closure date has been submitted to the Welsh Government.

In a statement they said they are dealing with "the human fall-out from this sad announcement".

They added: "The company is currently undertaking a statutory consultation process with all its employees through Unite the Union."

Coal that was mined at Ffos-y-Fran near Merthyr Tydfil.

What is Ffos-y-Fran?

The Ffos-y-Fran opencast coal mine is the biggest of its kind in the UK.

It opened back in 2007 with a 15-year licence to extract coal from the site, just outside of Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales.

It is currently run by Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd whose extraction licence for the site expired in September 2022.

Despite Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd's licence to continue extracting from Ffos-y-Fran expiring eleven months ago, locals and campaigners say the operation has carried on.

Llŷr Gruffydd, the Chair of the Senedd’s Climate Change Committee, has welcome the announcement, adding: "It is important that we now look to the future.

"Ffos-y-Fran is a significant employer in the area, and we have asked the Welsh Government what plans are in place to support the workers and the local economy after the closure of the mine.

He added: "We have also heard concerns about a significant shortfall in the funds put aside by the company to restore the land. The local community, which has lived with this mine for so many years, must get what it was promised."

The Welsh Government haven't yet commented on the announcement.

