A man was tasered by police in Ponytpridd town centre after a serious assault on two officers.

South Wales Police said its officers were on duty at 10pm in the town when a man threatened to seriously assault and kill the pair.

There was then a short pursuit through the town before the suspect was stopped and tasered, according to the force.

A 41-year-old man from Aberdare was arrested at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones said: "Both two officers showed extreme bravery in the face of this violent attack.

"Their swift action resulted in the arrest of the suspect".

