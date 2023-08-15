Aberdare man tasered and arrested in Pontypridd over threats to kill two police officers
A man was tasered by police in Ponytpridd town centre after a serious assault on two officers.
South Wales Police said its officers were on duty at 10pm in the town when a man threatened to seriously assault and kill the pair.
There was then a short pursuit through the town before the suspect was stopped and tasered, according to the force.
A 41-year-old man from Aberdare was arrested at the scene.
Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones said: "Both two officers showed extreme bravery in the face of this violent attack.
"Their swift action resulted in the arrest of the suspect".
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...