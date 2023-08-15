Almost 2,000 online grooming crimes have been recorded by police in Wales in six years, figures from NSPCC Cymru show.

Data from Dyfed-Powys Police, Gwent Police, South Wales Police and North Wales Police shows that 1,753 'Sexual Communication with a Child' offences were recorded since 2017/18 when the offence came into force.

Over 34,000 offences were recorded by police over the same period, with a quarter of offences taking place against children under 12 (5,500).

The new figures come ahead of MPs and Lords making final decisions on the Online Safety Bill next month.

The NSPCC has campaigned for social media regulation to protect children from sexual abuse since 2017.

Four in five (83%) of grooming cases across the UK took place against girls, where the gender was known, according to the analysis.

Snapchat was also used in more than a quarter (26%) of total instances over the same period, while meta-owned products were used in almost half (47%), where the means of communication was known.

According to the data, 150 different apps, games and websites were used to target children since 2017/18.

Cecile Gwilym, NSPCC Cymru’s Policy and Public Affairs Manager, said: “Our children’s online safety is under increasing threat, and this is profoundly worrying.

“We need to ensure that the Online Safety Bill progressing in Westminster is passed, to give children the protections they need to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

“The Welsh Government needs to keep talking to colleagues in Westminster to ensure they are doing everything they can to protect children, holding them to account if not.”

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive said: “Today’s research highlights the sheer scale of child abuse happening on social media and the human cost of fundamentally unsafe products.

“The number of offences must serve as a reminder of why the Online Safety Bill is so important and why the ground-breaking protections it will give children are desperately needed.

“We’re pleased the Government has listened and strengthened the legislation so companies must tackle how their sites contribute to child sexual abuse in a tough but proportionate way, including in private messaging. “It’s now up to tech firms, including those highlighted by these stark figures today, to make sure their current sites and future services do not put children at unacceptable risk of abuse.”

