A veteran champion swimmer has died after taking part in an open water race as he swam next to his daughter.

David Grey, 72, was competing in a 750m race in Swansea Bay when he started to struggle in the water.

He was helped by medics on the beach before he died.

His daughter Debbie was competing alongside her dad in the 1,500m race at the same event.

Mr Grey's wife said swimming was his passion. Credit: Swansea Trisharks on Facebook

Leah Morgan, of organisers Swansea Tri-Sharks, said: "Dai was a world-class swimmer. He was always helping and supporting people. His passing is a massive loss to swimming and to sport."

Mr Gray - known to all as Dai - won the 1,500m race in 2022 but was racing the shorter 750m distance on Sunday after suffering ill-health over the past year.

Elaine said her husband suffered from two rare conditions - Scleromyxedema and de Mato Neuro syndrome - but said they did not stop him from wanting to take part in sport.

"He took part in the British lifeguard championships in the 1970s - which his team won - from a very early age he was competing and swimming," she said.

"When he came out of hospital last year, he was back in the water. Swimming was his passion."

Organisers say next year's event will be named in honour of Mr Grey.

The 2024 event - renamed the Dai Grey Swansea Bay Swim - has had the blessing of Mr Grey's wife Elaine and daughters Debbie and Jayne.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...