A man, 21, has been arrested by police on suspicion of false imprisonment in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police confirmed they were called to a property in the Hafan Deg area of Tanygrisau in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Armed officers, negotiators and a specialist drone unit arrived at the disturbance at just after 1.00am and later arrested a local man.

North Wales Fire and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

Superintendent Alwyn Williams said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their understanding and co-operation whilst we were dealing with the incident, which has now come to a safe conclusion.

“We’d like to reassure residents that the incident has now come to an end and there is no wider threat to the community.”

