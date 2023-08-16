A town councillor has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Darren Brown, 34, of Tairfelin in Wildmill appeared at Newport Crown Court by video link,.

A woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition on 10th July following a serious assault at her home in Bridgend.

The case has been adjourned until 21st September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.