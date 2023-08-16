Wales and South Africa will go head to head this weekend in another Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

Going into this final showdown before they head to France, it's the last chance for players to impress before head coach Warren Gatland chooses his World Cup squad next week.

So what can be expected? Here's what you need to know.

When and where is it?

Wales will host the South African side at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, 19 August. Kick off is at 3:15pm.

With rain forecast for Saturday, the roof over the stadium is expected to be closed for the game.

How can you watch it?

The Wales v South Africa match can be watched live on Amazon Prime. All the 2023 Summer Series can be watched live on the streaming service.

There will also be extended highlights on S4C on Saturday evening.

Alex Cuthbert makes a return after a foot injury. Credit: PA

Who is in the Welsh squad?

Gatland has made more changes to his side ahead of this weekends World Cup warm-up match.

The match against the world champions is the final chance for players to impress before Gatland names his final World Cup squad on Monday.

Jac Morgan will captain the side, with Alex Cuthbert and Johnny Williams both returning from injury.

Wales faced England for the second time in the Summer Series in Twickenham last weekend. Credit: PA

Travel advice for the match

In preparation for the game, there will be a full closure of roads across Cardiff city centre from 11:15am until around 7:15pm.

Bus services in the city will be disrupted because of the city centre road closures.

The M4 motorway and surrounding Trunk Road Network are expect to be very busy. Cardiff Council are advising people to use the Park and Ride facility at County Hall, in Cardiff Bay.

Transport for Wales say there will be more Valleys services running in and out of Cardiff. Extra trains will also operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and London.

No matter how you are travelling, congestion and delays are expected so people are advised to leave plenty of time for their journeys.

Warren Gatland named his team for the match on Wednesday morning. Credit: PA

Has Wales ever beaten South Africa?

Wales lost two out of their three matches against the Springboks last year.

A last minute try by Josh Adams made history as Wales' first win on South African soil.

Out of the forty times the two sides have met, Wales have only reigned victorious a total of 7 times.

How has the Summer Series been going for Wales?

So far Wales has taken on England in two World Cup warm-ups, with mixed results.

Wales began the series with an unexpected win on home soil in Cardiff against England (20-9).

England fought back at last weekend in Twickenham with a tense second half which ended with a victory for the hosts (19-17).

This latest clash was been mired in controversy. A red card for a high tackle that was handed to England's Owen Farrell was subsequently overturned on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...