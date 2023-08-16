A health board has described multiple faults with two dentistry vans it bought for nearly half a million pounds as "regrettable".

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board bought the two motorised dental clinics three years ago costing £469,029.

Both are still in use with the health board saying their purpose is to "improve access to dental care for at risk groups".

Torton Bodies said the large majority of the faults were down to user error and lack of maintenance after they were delivered. Credit: PA Images

However, the vehicles had to be returned to Torton Bodies Limited for repairs on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2023.

What were the issues?

44 problems recorded involving both vehicles

An emergency door was stiff to open

Overheating generator

One vehicle, which was delivered in May 2021, was returned to Torton Bodies Ltd for repairs four times.

The other, delivered in January 2022, was sent back for repairs three times.

In a letter to the manufacturer, the health board states the vehicles were off the road for a "considerable period" and that this impacted on the service "significantly".

Torton Bodies said the large majority of the faults found with the mobile dental units were down to user error and lack of maintenance after they were delivered.

The health board said all costs for repair to date have been covered by the warranty.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed it has worked with the supplier to resolve them under the terms of their contract.

A spokesperson said: “All costs for repair to date have been covered by the warranty and the Health Board will not be looking to sell the vehicles at this current time as both are in use.

“It is regrettable there are times we cannot deliver these services with the use of the MDUs, but we would wish to assure the public that we have been proactive in taking alternative steps to ensure patients are not losing out.”

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed it has worked with the supplier to resolve them under the terms of their contract. Credit: PA Images

A Torton Bodies spokesperson said: “Torton are aware of the issues which have been reported relating to the MDU’s which were supplied in 2020, and have been working closely with CVUHB to rectify.

“A large majority of the faults found with the MDU’s were due to user error and lack of maintenance regime in place post-delivery, which CVUHB have agreed to and now have in place.

“Aside from this, the issues relate to third party installed equipment, and not down to the workmanship or design from Torton for example the self-levelling system.

“Torton have successfully delivered Mobile Dental Units to private clients and NHS authorities across the UK since 1950, and will continue to do so as one of the market leaders.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…