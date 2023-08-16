A woman has been jailed after smashing a wine bottle over a man's head and stabbing him with the broken glass.

Courtney Powell, 25, of Pontypool, caused grievous bodily harm to Peter Colsey as he grappled with another man, nicknamed "Ginger John."

Cardiff Crown Court heard the incident took place outside the flats where both the defendant and victim lived at 10pm on 14th June this year.

Powell was alleged to have smashed a mirror and pulled a television off a wall in Mr Colsey's flat prior to the assault, earlier in the evening.

Later, as Peter Colsey stood outside having a cigarette, a car came speeding around the corner before stopping.

The court heard how Powell and "Ginger John" got out of the car, with a scuffle breaking out between the two men.

As this was going on, the defendant took a wine bottle from the car and smashed it over the victim's head, then stabbing him in the left shoulder with the broken glass.

Courtney Powell was arrested by police and, after giving no comment in her interview, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Colsey was taken to hospital to be treated for serious wounds to his head and the left side of his back but discharged himself.

Defending Powell, Ben Waters said that while she behaved in a "wholly unacceptable manner," the act of violence was "impulsive" and "spontaneous."

He added Powell had suffered traumatic experiences in her childhood and had discovered her partner lying dead next to her.

Mr Waters said Powell had used drugs and alcohol to "blot things out."

Sentencing, Recorder Greg Bull KC said: "You are still a young woman and I accept you have problems in your life but there is no excuse for you acting in the way you did on June 14 this year... People cannot resort to that sort of violence."

Powell was sentenced to 28 months in prison and was given a restraining order for 10 years.

