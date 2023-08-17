One of Wales' biggest music festival is back for another year. Tens of thousands of festival-goers are expected to descend into the hills of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park for a weekend of music, science and arts.

Breaking a Green Man record, tickets for this year's festival were snapped up in four hours last September.

So, if you are one of those lucky ticket holders, here is everything you need to know about this year's event:

Who is performing at Green Man?

There's a full schedule of music and entertainment at the festival. From Thursday to Sunday you can expect to see headliners Spiritualized, Devo, Self Esteem and First Aid Kit.

Other music acts include The Walkmen, Amyl and the Sniffers, Slowdive, Young Fathers and GOAT.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist previously played Green Man in 2021. Credit: PA

You can also catch Dylan Moran, Tarot, Sean McLoghlin and Esyllt Sears in the comedy tents.

Organisers this year pledged to ensure its line-up contains a 50/50 balance of female and non-binary acts.

Managing director and owner of the festival, Fiona Stewart said: "Inclusivity and creating opportunities is at the beating heart of Green Man festival, so having 50% female and non-binary acts throughout the billing, including our headliners, is something we're thrilled to announce."

When does it start?

The main festival gates open on Thursday, 17 August at 10:00am.

The festival draws to an end on the evening of Sunday, 20 August and all festival-goers have until Monday at 3pm to leave the site.

Where is it?

The festival has been held at the same site, in the surroundings of the Black Mountains, since it started 21 years ago.

There was speculation last year that the site would move to a new location in Talybont-on-Usk, which had been bought by the Welsh government for millions of pounds. The organisers of the Green Man Festival were appointed to run the multi-million pound farm, leading to rumours about a move.

Though, this year the festival remains firmly at its home near Crickhowell.

Self Esteem were confirmed as the final headline act. Credit: Parri Thomas

More than 20,000 people are expected to flock to the festival this year. Credit: PA

How do I get to there?

There are a variety of ways to get to the festival.

National Express coach services will be running across the country to bring visitors to Bannau Brycheiniog. You'll have to prebook these before travelling to the festival.

If you're travelling by train, the closest station is Abergavenny. From the station, you'll be able to jump on free shuttle bus which run throughout the day. The bus takes just under an hour and a half to get to the site.

Trains coming from Newport are expected to be very busy as people flock to the festival, so the organisers are advising people to give themselves plenty of time to travel.

There aren't any train strikes planned for this weekend.

People travelling by car need to have pre-booked tickets to park on the festival site. There is also a park and ride service set up just a few miles away from the site which you can pay £15 for on the door for. Drivers are advised to follow all the temporary signs and instructions from marshals.

If you're dropping off revelers, you have to head to the Park and Ride - you cannot drop off at the festival site.

The B4558 is closed to on the Monday after Green Man. This means cars cannot drive up to the festival site, so anyone being collected can catch the bus to the Park and Ride.

Can I still get tickets?

No. All the tickets for the festival have sold out. They were snapped up within a matter of hours of going on sale.

What will the weather be like?

Pack your wellies. The forecast for the Green Man weekend is looking a bit wet, with the worst of the rain expected on Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, things should dry up with cloudy and sunny intervals throughout the day.

Ticket's for this year's festival sold out in just under 4 hours. Credit: PA Images

What can I bring to Green Man?

Fireworks, generators, campfires and tin foil barbecues are not allowed on the Green Man site. Dogs, apart from assistance dogs, are also banned.

You are allowed to bring your own alcohol onto the campsite, but not in glass containers.

How green is Green Man?

Organisers claim this year's festival will be its greenest yet. They have introduced a zero landfill policy and have banned disposable plastic on-site.

The event's programmes and lanyards are made from recycled materials and bamboo.

All camping equipment which is left on the site will be upcycled or donated to refugee organisations.

There won't be any disposable plastics allowed on the site.

What is the Green Man Trust?

Every ticket holder is asked by the Green Man organisers to give a voluntary donation of £40 which goes to The Green Man Trust.

The trust was was started in 2014 is designed to support people within the arts, sciences and local communities.

Since it was set up, it says it has supported more than 10,000 people, donated thousands to local communities and supported hundreds of artists during the pandemic.

