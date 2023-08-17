A surfer has undergone surgery after suffering serious injuries when a car crashed into his tent with his partner and child inside, friends have said.

Nine people were injured after a blie Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales on Saturday evening.

Among the injured were Dan Staniforth and his partner Emma Lou Lewis, from Pembrokeshire, while their young child escaped harm because he was asleep in a travel cot.

The car is believed to have "flipped and rolled" onto the campsite on Saturday evening Credit: Media Wales

His friend, who set up the fundraising page, described Dan as a "very keen surfer" and a "huge part of the surfing community".

He added Dan, who is a gardener by trade, has suffered significant injuries and has undergone surgery for a "ruptured bladder" as well as a broken pelvis, and faces an "extended period of recovery".

He said Dan's partner Emma will also need skin graft surgery to her injuries as "she suffered burns from being trapped under the car."

Dan Staniforth is a gardener by trade and his friends say his family will suffer "financial strain" after the accident Credit: Family photo

Dyfed-Powys Police said three people remained in hospital and investigations into the incident were on-going.

“Three people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time,” a force spokesman said.

“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident which is understandable.

“The investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Dan is a "keen surfer" and well known in the surfing community in west Wales Credit: Family photo

One eyewitness told ITV News he had put his family to bed just before the crash happened, and found himself trying to roll a car off someone trapped underneath.

With the help of others, Glen Mills was able to roll the car onto its side, allowing the person trapped to be rescued.

"I dropped to my knees and put my hand on his head to check if he was breathing."

The fundraising page goes on to say the family are facing "financial strain" following the accident "which only increases the stress of dealing with their trauma and injuries.""We firmly believe that we can alleviate some of Dan and Emma's stress by offering just a couple of pounds each. It's in times like these that our surf community comes together to help a fellow surfer in need."