A man has been charged with making threats to kill after two police officers were doused in petrol and told they would be set alight.

South Wales Police said officers stopped to help a man who looked like he was in distress in Pontypridd on Monday evening at around 10pm.

However, as they approached, the man doused them in petrol and then violently threatened to set them alight, the force said.

The man was tasered and arrested at the scene.

Daniel Rogers, 41, from Penywaun Aberdare has been charged with two counts of threats to kill and two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates on Thursday afternoon.

South Wales Police say they want to speak to a couple in a white SUV who stopped to provide assistance to their officers.

Chief Superintendent Steve Jones “This sort of dangerous behaviour is not tolerated, these officers were going about their daily business, supporting and keeping the community safe and were victim of this violent unprovoked attack.

"We will continue to arrest, charge and bring perpetrators before the courts. If you witnessed this incident, particular the couple in the white car, please get in touch with us and quote reference 2300272394”.

