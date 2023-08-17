A masked robber armed with two knives "terrified" a shopkeeper when he walked into a store and demanded money from the till.

Christopher Jenkins, 35, entered the McColl's shop on Station Road, Llanishen, Cardiff, just after 6am on 19 June.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Jenkins, who wore a black mask and socks on his hands during the robbery, eventually settled for taking more than £150-worth of cigarettes after it transpired there was no money in the till due to the time of day.

The court was also told Jenkins had appeared to look "fearsome" in order to "terrify staff members into submission," and had left the female shopkeeper on duty at the time "petrified" and struggling with her mental health.

When he found out there was no money in the till, the defendant asked the shopkeeper if she had any money herself but she only had 20p. He then said: "I'll have the cigs then", stealing cigarettes worth £173 before fleeing the scene.

Jenkins was spotted 10 minutes later removing clothing at nearby flats. Police found the clothes after being called by members of the public.

Officers then discovered six-inch and five-inch knives when they arrested the defendant at his partner's home later that evening.

Jenkins, of Sandy Bank Road, Ystrad, Pentre, gave a no comment interview but admitted to previously being a customer at the store, later pleading guilty to robbery and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the shopkeeper said the incident has impacted her mental health "in different ways," adding: "I previously had no issues and considered myself a strong willed woman. I have trouble sleeping due to nightmares of the incident and anxiety."

The victim also said she can "no longer go anywhere alone" and has "constant anxiety about the incident and worry it could happen again."

Defending Jenkins, James Evans said his client had committed the crime because his partner had run up debts of £1,000, and both she and the defendant were receiving threats about paying it back.

Mr Evans also said the offence was motivated by "fear" and was "completely inept" as there was no money in the till.

Jenkins was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, half of which he will serve in custody before being released on licence.