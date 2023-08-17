The WRU has appointed its first female Chief Executive Officer following a turbulent few months.

Abi Tierney has been director general of the HM Passport Office and UK Visas and Immigration for the past three years.

Ms Tierney described stepping into the role as "an immense privilege" due to her strong family connections in Barry.

She said: "I feel a huge sense of pride having grown up in a family where my dad is from Barry and where rugby has been a constant and positive force in our lives."

Abi Tierney aims to promote 'trust' within the WRU alongside Nigel Walker and Richard Collier-Keywood

She replaces Steve Phillips as CEO following his resignation in January 2023 following allegations of misogyny and sexism at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), although no accusations were levelled at him personally.

Ms Tierney, who is also Ethics Advisor at the Home Office, hopes to make a "lasting, positive difference at such a critical time."

In June, the WRU was accused of "systemic failures in culture" in a damning report published by a Senedd Committee. The committee also concluded the organisation missed opportunities to "act on concerning behaviour" and it felt "little would have changed within the WRU" had the allegations not been made public.

Richard Collier-Keywood, the WRU's first independent chair, said: "Abi's appointment is a major coup for Welsh rugby."

He continued: "Her mantra of ‘putting customers at the heart of everything we do’ bodes well for the many fans of rugby in Wales."

Abi Tierney joins the WRU officially at the end of the year and will join a "revamped Board" Credit: WRU

The WRU has stated it aims to ensure at least 40% of its 12-person Board are women. Currently, 11 of the 12 are male.

Talking about her appointment, Ms Tierney said: “I am an inclusive leader and I will do my utmost to promote belonging, trust, understanding and mutual support at all levels in Welsh rugby."

